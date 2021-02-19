Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alteryx worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,569,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.