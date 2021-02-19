Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE AYX opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -413.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,569,702. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

