Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 5,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.