Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Trading Up 5.9%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 2,293,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,492,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

ALTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

