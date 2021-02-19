Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.88. Alto Ingredients shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2,717,916 shares.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $450.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

