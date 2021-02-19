Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 60,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 12,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Alumina alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.