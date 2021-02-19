Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.