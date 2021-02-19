Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.