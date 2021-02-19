Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,238.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

