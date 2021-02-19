Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

