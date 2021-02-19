AMC Networks (AMCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMCX opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $73.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

