AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $50.48 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.