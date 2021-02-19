Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of Ameren worth $1,475,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

