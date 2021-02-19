Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Ameren stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 56,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,489. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

