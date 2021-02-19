América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.36

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $13.85. América Móvil shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in América Móvil by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $808,000.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

