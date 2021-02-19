American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Down 0.6%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.89 and last traded at $65.59. 5,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



