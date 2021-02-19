American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Trading Up 25.3%

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS)’s share price was up 25.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 38,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 47,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.