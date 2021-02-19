American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 161.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of American Superconductor worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

AMSC stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

