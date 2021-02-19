American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $115,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.08. 14,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,155. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

