American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.24

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $18.36. American Vanguard shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 75,991 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Vanguard by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.