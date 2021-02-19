Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$418.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

