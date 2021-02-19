Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$418.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.