Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Shares of COLD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. 57,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

