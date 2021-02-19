Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.
Shares of ARREF remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. 166,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 3.49. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.74.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
