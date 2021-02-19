Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Shares of ARREF remained flat at $$0.70 on Friday. 166,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 3.49. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.74.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

