Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells $450,456.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.