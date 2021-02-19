AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.96% of AMETEK worth $1,380,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

