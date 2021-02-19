Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 64.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

