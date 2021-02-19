AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $170,689,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,719. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83.

