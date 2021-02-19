AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 87,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

