AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.