Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $564,308.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

FOLD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.