Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,457 shares of company stock worth $5,644,705. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

