AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of AMN traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

