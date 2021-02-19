AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $78.95. 828,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 311,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.