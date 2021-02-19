Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

