Amoveo Price Hits $92.44 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $6.29 million and $2,454.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $92.44 or 0.00164078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

