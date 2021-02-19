AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $9.37. AMREP shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 60,256 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

