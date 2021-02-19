Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $70.34 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

