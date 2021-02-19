Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

FGBI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 4,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

