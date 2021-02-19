Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce sales of $15.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.75 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.27 million to $93.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.