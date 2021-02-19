Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $181.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

AMC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

