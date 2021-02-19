Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $8.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

DAL opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $59.47.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.