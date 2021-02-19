Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 1,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,444. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $359.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

