Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $6.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.70 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:M opened at $14.32 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.