Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

