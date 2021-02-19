Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post sales of $350.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $379.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

