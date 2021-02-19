Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $318.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.90 million and the lowest is $312.80 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $377.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

RRR opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 360.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.9% in the third quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

