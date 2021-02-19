Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $896.83 Million

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $896.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $901.57 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $774.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,876,000 after purchasing an additional 147,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

