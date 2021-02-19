Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.
In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $69,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
