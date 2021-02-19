Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

HLT opened at $114.12 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

