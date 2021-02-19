Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $139.51 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $12,687,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

